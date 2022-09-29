RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get in on the 12th Annual Run on Tuna. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

There’s a reason behind this fish frenzy: tuna is high in protein, lasts on the shelf a long time, and is a food source the Food Bank always needs.

Donations are being accepted through September 30, 2022.

You can donate through a variety of ways, including the following:

1.) Venmo De De Rosene @Diane-Rosene

2.) Venmo Michelle Sturge @Michelle-Sturge

3.) Donate through Facebook Run on Tuna page Fundraiser

4.) Buy cans of tuna or make a financial donation and deliver either to Chase International at 985 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Unit 110 Reno, Nevada 89521 during business hours

