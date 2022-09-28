Western Nevada Materials shuts down due to accident

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - An industrial accident has shut down the Western Nevada Materials plant in Spanish Springs.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Truckee Fire Protection District are on the scene to investigate.

The accident was reported just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday on Sha Neva Road.

There is not yet any word on whether there are any injuries or how long the plant will be shut down.

KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to thefts
First look at the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack Women’s Basketball Team
First look at the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack Women’s Basketball Team
Awaken Banquet Preview
Mark your calendars for Awaken’s annual banquet to fund its continued work to end sex trafficking
Battle Born Burger Showdown Preview
Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown