Western Nevada Materials shuts down due to accident

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - An industrial accident has shut down the Western Nevada Materials plant in Spanish Springs.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Truckee Fire Protection District are on the scene to investigate.

The accident was reported just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday on Sha Neva Road.

There is not yet any word on whether there are any injuries or how long the plant will be shut down.

