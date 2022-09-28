WCHD offering flu vaccine clinic this weekend

Washoe County Health District logo(Washoe County Health District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is offering a free drive-through flu shot event this weekend.

No insurance is required for this event.

The flu-shot event will be on Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center. The shot will be available for anyone six months and older.

You can schedule an appointment here. Getting one is recommended, however a small number of walk-ins will be accepted as well.

“Influenza data and forecasting from public health authorities around the world are indicating that it’s possible we could experience a severe flu season this year,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County.

“It’s our recommendation that everyone 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine to help decrease the chance you end up with a severe case of flu that could result in a medical visit, hospitalization or even death,” he continued.

The high-dose senior flu vaccine will not be offered at the event. Seniors 65 years old and above are at increased risk for complications from the flu and should obtain that vaccine from their local pharmacy or doctor’s office.

