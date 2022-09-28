US Forest Service signs onto plan for better forest management

The group is aiming for a 10-year plan, but says additional work after that may be needed
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as...
A scorched pickup truck rests on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest, Calif., as the McKinney Fire burns nearby, Saturday, July 30, 2022. A new partnership between five agencies is hoping to reduce the severity of fires like this in the future(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United States Forest Service has signed a memorandum of understanding with four entities documenting their focus on forest management in the Middle Truckee River Watershed.

The watershed includes around 315,000 acres of land, more than 20,000 of which is managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

They hope to develop a 10-year vegetation management plan, improve and restore forest health and resilience, reduce the risk of high severity wildfires, protect communities from the impacts of wildfires, protect and secure water supplies and infrastructure, and identify and augment resources gaps to achieve implementation at an increased pace and scale.

The Middle Truckee River Watershed Forest Partnership includes the National Forest Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Truckee Meadows Water Authority, Truckee River Watershed Council and the United States Forest Service – Tahoe National Forest.

“The history of fire suppression in the region has resulted in increased forest density and less fire frequency. These conditions lead to greater risk of high-severity wildfires and threaten recreation and communities surrounded by the Tahoe National Forest,” said Jonathan Cook-Fisher, District Ranger for the Tahoe National Forest, Truckee Ranger District.

Collaborative management is already underway throughout the watershed, including nearly 10,000 acres of projects aimed at better managing forests.

Projects the group hopes will improve forest resilience include thinning smaller trees, prescribed burning, meadow restoration, clearing underbrush, and more.

While the group is aiming for a 10-year plan, they say additional work will be needed after the 10 year period, though they did not specify what.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

