Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event

Sudeep Chandra stands on a research vessel on Lake Tahoe.
Sudeep Chandra stands on a research vessel on Lake Tahoe.(University of Nevada)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region.

The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with his talk, “My Lake Tahoe: Science actions to conserve nature and our economy.” Chandra is Professor of Limnology and Conservation Ecology at the University, Associate Director, Castle Lake Environmental Research & Education Program and Director of the Global Water Center.

“Understanding the historical changes to the watershed and current environmental challenges like addressing the impacts of wildfires will be important for all who interested in supporting our regional economy and natural ecosystem,” Chandra said. “I look forward to starting the conversation with Talks@Tahoe and opening up the dialogue with our community on how we can create the new citizenry of Tahoe and protect our lake.”

The program runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prim Library at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, 999 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village. You can register for free through Eventbrite.

Furture speakers in the series are:

Nov. 9, 2022: Jean-Paul Perrotte and Aaron Hill, College of Liberal Arts, Musical composition.

March 8, 2023: Tara Radniecki, Libraries, “How Dr. James Church’s snow research carries us into the future.”

April 12, 2023: Melissa Piasecki, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, Stress and wellbeing, talk then walk.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships.
Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families
Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial
Interstate 580
I-580 to close Sunday for utility work