Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region.

The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with his talk, “My Lake Tahoe: Science actions to conserve nature and our economy.” Chandra is Professor of Limnology and Conservation Ecology at the University, Associate Director, Castle Lake Environmental Research & Education Program and Director of the Global Water Center.

“Understanding the historical changes to the watershed and current environmental challenges like addressing the impacts of wildfires will be important for all who interested in supporting our regional economy and natural ecosystem,” Chandra said. “I look forward to starting the conversation with Talks@Tahoe and opening up the dialogue with our community on how we can create the new citizenry of Tahoe and protect our lake.”

The program runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prim Library at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, 999 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village. You can register for free through Eventbrite.

Furture speakers in the series are:

Nov. 9, 2022: Jean-Paul Perrotte and Aaron Hill, College of Liberal Arts, Musical composition.

March 8, 2023: Tara Radniecki, Libraries, “How Dr. James Church’s snow research carries us into the future.”

April 12, 2023: Melissa Piasecki, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, Stress and wellbeing, talk then walk.

