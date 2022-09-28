Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!

FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan Eller, stopped by Morning Break invite the community to Idlewild Park on Friday, Sept. 30.

From 4-8 p.m., there will be five burgers competing in the Burger Showdown. Each will be judged by a panel of celebrity judges at the event. The grand prize winner of the Burger Showdown will receive 500 lbs. of ground beef from Meat Elevated by Rich Jersey LLC.

Battle Born Burger competitors include:

A La Parrilla Latin Food – La Colombiana Burger: Ground Beef and Pork Mix Patty on Brioche Bun with Homemade Guacamole, Bacon, A La Parrilla’s Secret Dressing, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Shoestring Potatoes and Melted Cheese.

High Steaks Grill – The Poblano Burger: Ground Beef Patty with a Secret Spice Mix Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Poblanos, and Onion on a Classic Bun with Mayo.

Mellow Fellow Gastropub – Rub-a-Dub-Dub Burger: Beef & Applewood Smoked Bacon Patty with a House Rub, Topped with a Washington Apple & Bourbon Compote, Bruleed Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Honey Mustard, Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

NOLA Sliders – Cowboi Burger: The Famous NOLA Sliders Smash Burger Topped with Fried Crispy Onions, Jalapeños and BBQ Slider Sauce.

Silver Rush Grill – The Prospector: Ground Beef Patty on Parmesan-Crusted Sourdough Topped with Sautéed Onions and Jalapeño Pepper with Candied Bacon and a Beer Cheese Sauce.

Attendees will be able to sample the competitors’ burgers and vote for their favorite. It costs $1 per vote which will go toward the People’s Choice award. Each sample burger will be sold for $6 and $1 will be donated back to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Burger competitors will be selling additional menu items and non-competing food trucks like Daisy’s Café and Desserts and Mr. Margarita and Pizen & Wine will also be on-hand at the Burger Showdown. There will be music and family games on the lawn area.

To learn more about the Burger Showdown, click here. You can also follow the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.