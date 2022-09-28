Step2 and Builders Association of Northern Nevada show off renovated homes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mckenzi Lay is a mother of three and she just completed a 13 week recovery program with Step2.

“I did it and I’m living proof that we do recover,” she said with a smile.

Lay is just one of the women moving into a house on the Step2 campus this week.

“I was excited and nervous but you know it was an amazing feeling to be able to come home safe and sober and to be able to bring my children in.”

For six years, Step2 has partnered with the Builders Association of Northern Nevada to renovate homes like the one Lay’s family will live in.

“All of the local home builders who are involved in it and also all the subcontractors donate 100% of the time, energy and materials to remodel these beautiful cottages,” said Step2 CEO Mari Hutchinson.

And that donation is no small fee.

“If you asked for a remodel, it would be in the $100,000 dollar range for what we do. We just do the inside, floors, appliances,” said Vice President of Ryder Homes Nevada, Steve Thompson.

Everyone who volunteers says the best feeling is seeing a resident walk in for the first time.

“Very emotional and I can imagine it’s very emotional for her right, to be able to go into a new place that’s probably never something they’ve experienced in their life,” said Thompson.

“When the women walk in, it’s just mind blowing, it’s like a new house for them. It is a new house and it’s beautiful,” said Brian Cassidy, the Builders Association Charity President.

The builders say they do their best to make these houses into homes by furnishing them after the renovation.

Once the women are ready to move to a place of their own, they are also to bring all the decor and appliances with them.

“Next week my two other children will be here and they’re three and six and I’m just excited to come to a safe environment. I owe it to them,” said Lay.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.