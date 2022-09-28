RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial

Sep. 28, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is asking a judge to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s denial of his parole earlier this year. Sirhan shot Kennedy moments after the U.S. senator from New York claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary. Newsom said in January that Sirhan remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history. But his attorney, Angela Berry, says there is no evidence her now 78-year-old client remains dangerous. On Wednesday, she is filing a petition asking a judge to rule that Newsom violated state law.

