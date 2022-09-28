Political ad “Scare” gives incomplete picture of Nevada’s abortion law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The political ad entitled ‘Scare” says “Politicians are scaring voters about Nevada’s abortion laws.”

The ad also states the laws were passed by voters thirty years ago through a referendum. That’s true.

Back in 1990 a bi-partisan group gathered enough signatures statewide to place the referendum on the ballot. It asked voters to keep Nevada’s abortion laws intact. That included abortions up to 24 weeks. Any changes to the law would require two votes from the people and passage by Nevada’s legislature.

The referendum was Question 7 on the 1990 ballot and supporters placed ads on television. One depicting a woman with two children sitting in foreground. She made an argument that is just a pertinent today as it was back in 1990.

“I don’t think I have the right to impose my personal beliefs on every woman in Nevada,” the woman says.

The referendum passed by more than 60% of the vote. The “Scare” ad claims: “No politician can change it.” That’s only partly true.

While the intent of the law cannot be changed without a vote of the people twice and legislative approval, elected officials can try to reduce its impact by adopting slight alterations to the law which could have a big impact.

“A gubernatorial candidate, other state legislative candidates could…prohibit or restrict access to abortion,” says Lindsay Harmon with Planned Parenthood’s Political Advocacy. “Whether it is prohibiting providers, messing with criminal statutes, or getting in there and deciding how health centers are set up,” she says.

Other changes which could be attempted might require patients wait, get a sonogram, or notify the father.

Because other states have passed stricter laws, many patients are coming to Nevada for abortions. Could an elected official try to thwart such activity by requiring state residence before an abortion?

While none of this has happened, it could. The result would not change the legality of abortion or the 24-week limit. But Nevada’s abortion laws would become more restrictive.

“Even the Supreme Court decision does not change Nevada law,” the “Scare” ad claims

While that is true, there are attempts to get a federal ban on abortion. Legislation that would be voted on by Nevada congressmen and congresswomen along with our two U.S. Senators.

“And Lindsey Graham’s bill would go into effect and most likely supersede Nevada’s law,” says Harmon if such a bill was successfully passed back in Washington.

“So, the next time you hear an ad about changing Nevada’s abortion law,” the “Scare” ad concludes. “The politician behind it doesn’t respect you enough to tell the truth.”.

“So I think it is really important that we don’t take any laws or rulings for granted,” says Harmon of the ad’s claims which she described as “beyond disingenuous.”

We tried to contact the producers of the political ad “Scare” to see where they got their information about Nevada’s abortion law. But our calls to the political action committee “Stronger Nevada” went unanswered.

