Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets.

Shot records are kept up to date at an affordable price. If any problems come up for a pet, they are taken care of.

Options can help so many through the use of their volunteers and generous donations from our community.

Cheryl Sethman is a volunteer at Options Veterinary Care. She shared why she gives back to this organization,

“I have never encountered a veterinary clinic that would just reach out in open arms for the interest of the animal. I am just ecstatic that they are here in the neighborhood and they are thinking outside the box and that’s very important,” Sethman said.

Mike Keeney is a pet owner, he shared the importance of this clinic in our community,

“I’m on disability and that’s a very limited income so when options opened their doors here, it was a godsend to us it really was, that meant I could keep my animals in tip-top shape. It is so helpful for our community to have an option like options,” Keeney said.

Options Veterinary Care also accepts donations. Items like rechargeable AA batteries, gallons of distilled water, and tri-fold paper towels.

An amazon wishlist is also posted right on their website.

