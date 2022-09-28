Mark your calendars for Awaken’s annual banquet to fund its continued work to end sex trafficking

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale now for Awaken’s banquet and silent auction on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Peppermill Resort and Spa.

Jen Robinson, youth intervention director, stopped by Morning Break to explain the work Awaken is doing to unite communities to end sex trafficking. According to the website, “Awaken conducts outreach and provides direct services to women and girls to help them transition out of commercial sexual exploitation (CSE). Nearly all victims served by Awaken have had a history of emotional, physical, or sexual abuse. We help program participants with long-term and emergency needs including basic outreach, mentorship services, counseling, transitional housing, transportation, financial aid for college, legal and medical assistance, drop-in center and much more.”

To purchase tickets or tables, donate a silent auction item, or sponsor this event, click here. Tickets can be purchased individually or by table. You can also support Awaken by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

