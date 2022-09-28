I-580 to close Sunday for utility work

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 will close briefly Sunday morning for utility work. NV Energy crews will be installing marker balls on power lines running over the freeway to make them more visible.

The work will require I-580 to be closed three times between Arrowhead Drive in Carson City and East Lake Boulevard in Washoe Valley. Each closure will last about 20 minutes. The work will take place between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling in the area during those hours. Those who do travel at that time should be prepared for delays.

