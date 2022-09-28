I-580 to close Sunday for utility work

Interstate 580
Interstate 580(NDOT)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:04 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Interstate 580 will close briefly Sunday morning for utility work. NV Energy crews will be installing marker balls on power lines running over the freeway to make them more visible.

The work will require I-580 to be closed three times between Arrowhead Drive in Carson City and East Lake Boulevard in Washoe Valley. Each closure will last about 20 minutes. The work will take place between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling in the area during those hours. Those who do travel at that time should be prepared for delays.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Cell Phone Waiting Lot on National Guard Way roughly 4-minutes from the airport
Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use
Officials say the construction will cost more than $4 million
RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection