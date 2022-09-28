Get your tickets for Good Luck Macbeth’s presentation of “Evil Dead: The Musical”

By Katey Roshetko
Sep. 28, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just in time for spooky season, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre is ready to get Northern Nevada into the Halloween spirit! Based on the 1980′s cult classic, “Evil Dead: the Musical” has been performed at GLM every year since 2015. This Broadway style show takes all the elements from the films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness, and combines them into one of the craziest, funniest and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.

Cast members, Jared Lively (Ash), Ilyana Nightingale (Linda), and pianist Aren Long stopped by Morning Break to share all the “gory” details about the show. According to the press release, “Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes… and all to music.”

Lively, Nightingale and Long perform “Housewares Employee” from the show.

The show debuts Friday, Oct. 7. Performances continue on Oct. 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. Click here to purchase tickets.

You can support Good Luck Macbeth Theatre by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

