Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to thefts

A judge will sentence her on Nov. 22
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Douglas County employee is pleading guilty to thefts from the county while she was employed there.

Rena Petri was a case manager employed by Douglas County Social Services. She plead guilty to two counts of theft prior to her jury trial beginning on Monday.

She is charged with stealing $2,400 and $2,000 respectively.

An indictment alleges Petri used her position as a case manager to create fraudulent documents for fictitious rental assistance. It also says Petri received all $4,400 of the fraudulently obtained money through that activity.

She faces up to four years in prison and a fine of $5,000 on each offense. Petri will also be asked to pay full restitution for her crimes.

A judge will sentence her on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

Latest News

First look at the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack Women’s Basketball Team
First look at the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack Women’s Basketball Team
Awaken Banquet Preview
Mark your calendars for Awaken’s annual banquet to fund its continued work to end sex trafficking
Battle Born Burger Showdown Preview
Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown
Washoe County Health District logo
WCHD offering flu vaccine clinic this weekend