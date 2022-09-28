Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to thefts

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Douglas County employee is pleading guilty to thefts from the county while she was employed there.

Rena Petri was a case manager employed by Douglas County Social Services. She plead guilty to two counts of theft prior to her jury trial beginning on Monday.

She is charged with stealing $2,400 and $2,000 respectively.

An indictment alleges Petri used her position as a case manager to create fraudulent documents for fictitious rental assistance. It also says Petri received all $4,400 of the fraudulently obtained money through that activity.

She faces up to four years in prison and a fine of $5,000 on each offense. Petri will also be asked to pay full restitution for her crimes.

A judge will sentence her on Nov. 22.

