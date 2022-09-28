First look at the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack Women’s Basketball Team

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seats are empty at Lawlor Events Center September 27, but that will not be the case come November.

The Nevada Women’s Basketball Team is back at practice. Tuesday the media got a chance to meet with the new team. The group is looking to build on a 20-win season from a year ago. That’s the second highest win total for a season in program history.

“But at the same time every year is a new year,” said Wolf Pack Head Coach Amanda Levens. “Just because we had a good year last year doesn’t mean anything this year. This team has to build its own identity, figure out who we are, and what’s going to make us successful. I think it’s great to celebrate the past but starting practice today it’s a completely different year.”

A different year, but the same expectations. Junior guard Alyssa Jimenez expects to grind out games.

“I think we’re really athletic and fast,” she said. “We might not look like we’re the tallest or the biggest but I think we all play really hard and we are always the first people out here. We know we’re going to outwork other people.”

Nine players return from a season ago, but some big names are gone. Da’Ja Hamilton and Amaya West transferred. Nia Alexander called it a career. The team’s second leading scorer, all-conference freshman team selection, Audrey Roden, is in uniform but with a different role.

“My role is transitioning more into a ball handler,” Roden said. “I think opening up my game a lot from a scorer and shooter to a facilitator is going to be really important this year.”

Levens trimmed the roster down from 19 to 12 to maximize potential.

“You get past (12) and it’s hard to get everybody good reps in practice and getting people playing time. For us we have eleven on scholarship so it’s a good number. We feel good about that.”

Nevada Athletics is working on releasing the non-conference schedule.

Fans will see the entire slate in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.