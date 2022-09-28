Douglas County offering flu vaccine clinics throughout October

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will be offering four flu vaccine clinics throughout the county in the month of October.

They are as follows:

Kahle Community Center

236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449

October 5, 2022 from 10am-12pm

Douglas County Community and Senior Center

1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410

October 12, 2022 from 9am-12pm

Topaz Ranch Estate

3939 Carter Dr, Wellington, NV 89444

October 18, 2022 from 10am-12pm

Indian Hills Senior Center

3394 James Lee, Carson City, NV 89705

October 19, 2022 from 10am-1pm

The county says the events have limited vaccine availability and will operate on a first-come, first served basis. People of all ages are welcome.

They also urge you to bring all your insurance cards. Medicaid, Medicare, and most private insurances will be accepted. The shot will be $20 for the uninsured.

If you would to schedule a flu vaccination for another day, call 775-782-9038.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.