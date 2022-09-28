Douglas County offering flu vaccine clinics throughout October
They say the events have limited vaccine availability
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will be offering four flu vaccine clinics throughout the county in the month of October.
They are as follows:
Kahle Community Center
236 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV, 89449
October 5, 2022 from 10am-12pm
Douglas County Community and Senior Center
1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410
October 12, 2022 from 9am-12pm
Topaz Ranch Estate
3939 Carter Dr, Wellington, NV 89444
October 18, 2022 from 10am-12pm
Indian Hills Senior Center
3394 James Lee, Carson City, NV 89705
October 19, 2022 from 10am-1pm
The county says the events have limited vaccine availability and will operate on a first-come, first served basis. People of all ages are welcome.
They also urge you to bring all your insurance cards. Medicaid, Medicare, and most private insurances will be accepted. The shot will be $20 for the uninsured.
If you would to schedule a flu vaccination for another day, call 775-782-9038.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.