DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers to not buy or use temporary dealer registration placards offered for sale online.

Earlier this year, the DMV warned drivers of the widespread use of fraudulent out-of-state dealer placards, which often sell for $50 or more.

Criminal citations were recently given to two unlicensed salespersons at J’s Motorsports in Las Vegas after officers with the DMV say they were alerted to an online ad offering in-state temporary tags for $200.

A subsequent audit found 37 temporary placards issued had no record of an actual dealer sale.

Their investigation also found the placards were allegedly sold to Nevada residents by the unlicensed salespersons over social media. Other violations, including unlicensed salesperson activity and misuse of Loan and Dealer assigned license plates, were noted during the audit.

The DMV is now in the process of revoking the dealer license of J’s Motorsports. They also say the illegal placard sales are fueling a spike in vehicle impounds and citations.

The DMV reminds drivers that temporary tags can only be legally issued when a Nevada-licensed dealer sells a vehicle to a resident with a dealer report of sale submitted to the DMV.

Each vehicle sold is allowed one temporary placard, which is good for 30 days.

“Temporary dealer placards are easy to obtain online, but they are fake,” J.D. Decker, chief of DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division explained. “Using fake placards can result in expensive citations and an impound of the vehicle, and they do not constitute a legal registration.

“Paying $50 or more dollars for a fake registration isn’t worth the cost of the vehicle being impounded, particularly when the DMV offers legal movement permits for $1,” Decker added. “And the owner will have to acquire a full registration to recover their vehicle from impound,” he continued.

