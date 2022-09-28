Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida

Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped prevent what they say could have been an active shooter situation earlier this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a Publix supermarket on South Military Trail in the Greenacres area about a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the person fired several shots in the air before deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation upon arrival. However, the armed 21-year-old man reportedly began to wave the gun threateningly at deputies when one of them shot him.

Palm Beach authorities said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition with the deputy on paid leave with the incident under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the man has mental health services records.

