Coffee with a Cop coming to South Lake Tahoe this October

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Coffee with a Cop is coming to South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 5.

Members of the community can come meet with members of the CHP South Lake Tahoe Office, the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the El Dorado County Sheriff.

The gathering will be an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.

The event will go from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and will be hosted at Cuppa Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe.

Coffee with a Cop is put forward by police departments as a way to interact with the community in a relaxed setting.

“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers,” said Lt. Brian Cocagne. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

