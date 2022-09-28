City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday.

The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10.

Work on City Plaza will include replacement and slurry of the decomposed granite walking paths, irrigation repairs and replanting vegetation. Additional closure time will be needed after they are planted to allow their roots to establish.

“Unfortunately, approximately 100 of the 500 plants installed in the spring were vandalized,” said Jaime Schroeder, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This work will take some time, as we still need to maintain all of our city parks. We are committed to keeping all of our parks vibrant and beautiful.”

The skateboarding elements will be relocated to Mira Loma and Idlewild Skate Parks.

