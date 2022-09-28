Cardboard Superheroes at the National Automobile Museum

By Denise Wong
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s an exhibition in Downtown Reno your family can marvel at. Cardboard Superheroes are on display at the National Automobile Museum. You’ll see some favorite heroes like Groot, Iron Man and more. Phil MacDougal, President of the National Automobile Museum, visited KOLO 8 to talk about how the unique creations came to Reno and the always changing exhibits at the museum.

