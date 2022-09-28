BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October.

The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.

The saddle-started, once-wild horses range in age between three to nine years, and vary in weight and color.

“Placing animals into good homes is an important and a key part of the BLM’s mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros both on public lands and once they are in are in the adoption pipeline” stated Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada, Wild Horse and Burro program lead.

A catalog showing the horses up for adoption are offered here at the bottom of the page.

All the saddle-started animals up for adoption have been worked by correctional center inmates. They receive at least 120 days of training as part of the inmate training program.

“The inmates have pushed through to have a well started bunch of horses to offer at this event” said Hank Curry, NNCC Lead Trainer. “We not only are offering another mare for adoption but, “Dillion” is a gaited buckskin gelding that travels really nice!”

The adoption event itself will be held at the correctional center, located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Public viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by a competitive-bid adoption event at 10:00 a.m.

Starting bids are for $150 for all animals.

Potential adopters are asked to enter the facility from the north side and watch for signs and event personnel at the far south side who will direct you to corrals and parking.

Members of the public are prohibited from using cell phones, cameras, recording devices, or any form of tobacco while on the premises unless previously approved.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.