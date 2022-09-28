Apple limits new iPhone production due to low demand, report says

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is cutting down the production of its iPhone 14 because of low demand, according to a Bloomberg Report.

The report on Tuesday said the company won’t increase production by 6 million units in the second half of this year.

They will instead produce about 90 million units which is about the same as last year.

So far, Apple hasn’t commented on this report.

The iPhone 14 went on sale earlier this month, but consumers haven’t been rushing to buy it, possibly because of fears of a looming global recession.

The new phone comes equipped with an improved camera, an interactive tool for displaying notifications, and a lock screen that now has an always-on display.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

Latest News

The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones.
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
Vaccine appears to protect against monkeypox, CDC says
Actor Norman Reedus gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame