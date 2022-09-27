Wolf Pack Football focusing on developmental, competition portions of practice during bye week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s no better time than now for Ken Wilson’s Wolf Pack.

The Nevada football team is on its first of two bye weeks this season. The next time fans will see the team in action is October 7. The Silver and Blue sits 2-3 overall - starting unbeaten, before losing three in a row.

With no control over when the team gets a bye, Wilson has experienced worse timing in his career.

“I think after five games it’s good,” Wilson said of the timing of the bye. “It gives us a chance to meet individually with all of our players and recalibrate. When you’re building a program and you have as many new players every day you get to go out and practice is a good day.”

The coaching staff is adjusting the team’s practice schedule. Younger players can use this time to get more reps in and their position coaches will then take those performances and see how it compares to the current depth chart. Changes might be made.

Instead of scouting for Colorado State almost exclusively, Wilson is throwing in some scrimmages, 7-on-7 periods, and competition drills. Guys who are established and have played a lot can get more rest.

Finding a solution to the three-game skid is also a priority.

“Getting back to where we can move the ball on offense, we can get takeaways again, and play complementary football...we can feed off each other. We haven’t had much of that these last two games and it’s hurt us,” said Wilson.

Nevada’s coaches will also spend this week recruiting. Northern Nevada is top priority before expanding outward into California.

