‘We’re really going to look at the education’: Carson Children’s Museum hires new director

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly three months after an incident involving weapons and a family potentially living inside the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City, the nonprofit has hired a new director.

The museum has remained closed since that incident but the new leader is preparing to welcome back the community.

“Right away I brought my paleontology lab so, I’m really excited to incorporate that hands-on learning, seeing dinosaur bones, seeing the first dinosaur to Nevada, Nedromeus Schmitti,” said Becky Hall, executive director of the Children’s Museum.

Hall comes from Henderson, Nevada with a bachelor’s degree in science and a minor in biology from UNLV.

She is also the director of the Nevada Science Center, a nonprofit that designs and implements activities for students from pre-k through high school, including virtual field trips.

The mother of six told KOLO8 News Now that she plans to add more STEM programs, events, and interactive exhibits, as well as expand the age group the museum currently serves.

“We want every family that comes in here, both with young children or maybe older children to have an experience so we’re really going to look at the education and the experiences they can have here,” said Hall.

The nonprofit will be deep cleaning the facility and removing broken and non-functioning exhibits.

Hall said revitalizing the museum is a passion project for her and that every volunteer will have a background check as she did before getting the position.

“I definitely want the museum to be a trustworthy safe haven for everyone,” said Hall. “I think we need to as a community come together and think of the 30-year history, the people who have come through the doors and volunteered their hours.”

The museum is planning a Halloween event. However, details are still in the works.

According to Hall, an opening for members will take place the first week of November and in the second week, it will open to the public.

Now more than ever volunteers are needed, if you would like to help go to: https://www.cmnn.org/volunteer

