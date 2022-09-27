Vehicle explosion injures 4 in Gardnerville

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A vehicle explosion in Gardnerville injured four people Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were repairing asphalt on West Cottage Loop when a vehicle exploded, injuring four employees.

One of the employees was life-flighted to the hospital, while others were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

West Cottage Loop will be closed for an unknown period of time while investigators, including those from OSHA, try to determine the cause of the explosion.

No information was released about the degree of their injuries or the cause of the explosion.

