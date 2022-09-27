Sparks Police asking for help identifying 2 persons of interest

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a July shooting.

The victim in this case is identified as 21-year-old Hasaan Renteria of Sparks.

The department has identified 21-year-old Jovon Woodard. He is described as 5 foot 10, 160 pounds. He is a California resident.

21-year-old Jovon Woodard (Sparks Police Department)

The other person of interest is 21-year-old T’Maureyai Banks from Reno.

21-year-old T’Maureyai Banks (Sparks Police Department)

Detectives with the Sparks Police Department have also identified a suspect vehicle believed to be occupied by the persons of interest. The car is described as a white 2017 Ford Edge with Nevada license plates.

The vehicle was seen leaving the scene with a shattered window on the rear driver side. It was seen in the Reno/Sparks area just after the incident and was observed in California in the Sacramento, Fairfield, and Vallejo areas before being spotted in Berkley.

Detectives are asking the public to help locate Woodard and Banks. They also believe there may be a witness to the shooting who has not been contacted by the Sparks Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is encouraged to call Sparks Police Detectives at 775-353-2225.

