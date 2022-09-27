Silver State Sights – Lunar Crater

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - If you find yourself leaving the town of Tonopah on Highway 6, you’ll eventually come to an area of our state where humans have not much effect.

“What you might not know about Lunar Crater is it is one of six national natural landmarks in the state,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

Lunar Crater is a small part of a volcanic zone that covers over 100 square miles at the southern end of Nevada’s pancake mountain range.

“There are over 20 extinct volcanos out there that you can explore and get off the road a bit,” Barnthouse added.

75 miles east of Tonopah on highway 6 you’ll see the sign for the Lunar Crater Back Country Byway. Follow a dirt road for a few miles and you’ll then arrive at the crater… a massive 430-foot-deep chasm that has sat largely untouched for ages in the middle of the windswept Nevada desert.

You won’t find much that isn’t natural when you visit the site. Though, there is a bench where you can enjoy the view, and under it a plaque in honor of Vietnam Veteran Jon joseph.

A quote from Joseph is immortalized on the plaque saying that Lunar Crater was his favorite location for quiet reflection.

My guess is, a better spot for that will be very difficult to find.

