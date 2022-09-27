Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases

Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3
Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3(Photo courtesy of the Scott family)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness has increased their reward for information in the Anna Scott homicide investigation.

The new reward now stands at $5,000. Scott was found in a burned-out vehicle on I-580, Reno in the early morning hours of Feb. 3.

Officers found Scott dead inside the vehicle. Her death is pending further investigation, and authorities are looking for further information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at 775-328-3320, or Secret Witness at 775-322-3320 to remain anonymous.

