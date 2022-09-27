Placer County Sheriff’s seize nearly 200 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says it seized nearly 200 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Sept. 3, PCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop near Highway 49 and Edgewood Road.

The stop revealed more than $700 in bills, three methamphetamine pipes, and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, as well as the aforementioned pills.

32-year-old Jose Guzman-Marin of Auburn was arrested for transportation and sales of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, an outside warrant, and violation of his probation terms.

