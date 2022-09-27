Placer County Sheriff’s seize nearly 200 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

The stop and subsequent arrest was made earlier this month on Sept. 3
The stop and subsequent arrest was made earlier this month on Sept. 3(The Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says it seized nearly 200 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Sept. 3, PCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop near Highway 49 and Edgewood Road.

The stop revealed more than $700 in bills, three methamphetamine pipes, and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, as well as the aforementioned pills.

32-year-old Jose Guzman-Marin of Auburn was arrested for transportation and sales of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, an outside warrant, and violation of his probation terms.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

California Highway Patrol logo
Construction worker killed in traffic collision; driver arrested for suspected DUI
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
This new technology shows 1.5 million acres of the Tahoe Basin and directly provides project...
“Land Tender”; a new technology aimed to prevent wildfires in the Tahoe Basin
Wolf Pack Football focusing on developmental, competition portions of practice during bye week
Wolf Pack Football focusing on developmental, competition portions of practice during bye week