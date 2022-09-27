NSP investigating a number of fatal crashes in the Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a number of fatal crashes around the Reno area that occurred earlier this month.

If you have any information about these crashes, please call Nevada Highway Patrol

The first fatal crash occurred on Sept. 7 on US395/ Panther Valley around 8:00 p.m.

Their investigation found that a 2020 Toyota Camry was traveling south, approaching Panther Valley.

For reasons still unknown, the driver left the paved portion of the highway and entered the dirt shoulder before striking a guardrail.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second crash happened on Sept. 17 at College Parkway and Imperial Way around 6:00 a.m.

NSP preliminary investigation determined a 2003 GMC Sierra Pickup was traveling west on College Parkway when it struck a pedestrian who was walking outside the crosswalk.

Thomas William Le Clair was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yet another crash occurred on Sept. 23 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Road.

NSP says a 2003 Cadillac Deville was traveling north on US395. For reasons unknown, the driver, Roy Peter Ricci, allowed the vehicle to drift off the paved portion of the road, striking a mailbox.

His vehicle then continued on the dirt shoulder, striking a wooden split rail fence before it eventually hit a utility pole. Ricci was declared dead at the scene due to “obvious signs of death.”

The final crash happened on Sept. 25 in the area of IR580 at Eastlake Boulevard.

NSP’s preliminary investigation has found a 2006 Chevy was traveling south between Eastlake Blvd. and N. Carson Street.

For reasons not yet known, the driver allowed the vehicle to exit his travel lane and strike the center median wall. He was then ejected from the vehicle.

The car then came to rest in the number two southbound travel lane and burst into flames. The driver was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injures at the hospital.

