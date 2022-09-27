Nevada Red Cross volunteers deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian

The American Red Cross is bringing supplies like pallets of water, meals, and disaster cleanup kits for the relief effort
Florida prepares for Hurrican Ian.
Florida prepares for Hurrican Ian.(Barbara Kehoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Trained disaster volunteers with the American Red Cross of Nevada deployed to Florida on Sunday to provide assistance to Florida as it deals with Hurricane Ian.

“The American Red Cross and our partners are working to be ready when and if people need to evacuate the area,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “We have supplies and workers in place to make sure everyone impacted by the storm has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of this potentially devastating storm.”

The American Red Cross is bringing supplies like pallets of water, meals, and disaster cleanup kits for the relief effort.

“The American Red Cross is organized to be able to scale up or down depending on the size of the disaster response operation. And we want to be close enough to areas where the storm may hit to be able to respond quickly to the needs of the community. Our team is assembling throughout Florida preparing to help those in need,” said Ruster.

They encourage you to help those affected by the Hurricane to donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief. To do so, you can call 1-800-Red Cross, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a donation of $10.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Lyon County logo.
Andrew Haskin appointed interim manager of Lyon County
Four people were taken to the hospital
Vehicle explosion injures 4 in Gardnerville
Duarte-Herrera was determined missing from the 7:00 a.m.
NDOC searching for inmate escapee serving life sentence for murder
White has been charged with a number of crimes
2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges