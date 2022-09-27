NDOC searching for inmate escapee serving life sentence for murder

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIAN SRPINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections is searching for a medium-security inmate who escaped from an Indian Springs correctional center.

NDOC officials say Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center. He was determined missing from the 7:00 a.m. scheduled count.

Escape procedures were initiated at around 8:00 a.m., and the search remains ongoing as of the publishing of this article.

He is described as being 5 foot 4, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Duarte-Herrera arrived in February of 2010, and is currently serving a life sentence for murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

