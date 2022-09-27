Morning Break welcomes Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy, Navy Band during Navy Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Sept. 26-Oct. 2, the sailors from the U.S. Navy are taking part in the service’s signature outreach program, Navy Week, throughout Reno and Carson City. Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.

To share more details about the events happening throughout the week, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, the Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy, stopped by Morning Break. Beside him, Petty officer Jessica Baker from Fallon also shared her own journey in the Navy, the places she’s lived and visited, and the opportunities she’s had.

Reno-Carson City Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements including:

Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Reno-Carson City and the surrounding area.

Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN-733) and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD-45).

Navy Band Northwest - Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.

Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Nevada and the Navy.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group – Educational presentations, community service projects and static displays.

Members of the Navy Band perform on Morning Break.

Reno-Carson City was selected by the Navy Office of Community Outreach as one of 13 locations for the 2022 Navy Week program. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.

