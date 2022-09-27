Local nonprofit receives $130,000 to help homeless youth

File photo: Pixabay
File photo: Pixabay(WKYT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children’s Cabinet Inc, a Reno based nonprofit agency, is getting a $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help deal with the local homeless youth population.

With the money, they will set up a program to reach runaway and homeless youth in the state of Nevada. The nonprofit helps more than 12,000 families.

“These funds will allow us to implement a comprehensive outreach program that identifies runaway, homeless and street youth in Washoe County,” said Kim Young, Chief Executive Officer of The Children’s Cabinet.

“This is an opportunity to expand our community’s safety net for youth in need by helping youth build connections to school, address their social and emotional well-being and assist with building permanent connections,” she continued.

