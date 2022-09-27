“Land Tender” a new technology aimed to prevent wildfires in the Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new form of technology has reached the forests of Tahoe. “Land Tender” shows us where wildfires could be a threat in the forest.

This new technology shows 1.5 million acres of the Tahoe Basin and directly provides project planning forest health treatments.

With the lack of precipitation and dying trees, this technology allows forestry services to pinpoint where the tree count may be harmful to our basin.

Traditionally, those entities would have to go out to forests to figure out what trees need to be cleared out. “Land Tender” will allow for better-planned projects for multiple jurisdictions across large areas.

Clean-up treatments like controlled burns or clear-cutting can happen much faster.

Amy Berry, with the Tahoe Fund, shared what this partnership means for their non-profit and the mission of the health of the Tahoe Basin,

“I don’t think a lot of people realize what a healthy forest looks like. We just have too many trees in the forest. If there’s an opportunity for a fire, you want it to stay low and race through the bottom and have the trees survive. To be a part of Land Tender means we have the opportunity to have a game-changing way of fixing our forests to help protect everyone from catastrophic wildfire in Tahoe,” Berry said

Scott Conway, with Vibrant Planet, the developers of the technology, said what this application will allow for,

“It’s a great way we can all come together on a cloud-based application and communicate about what’s important to us and about where we should strategize our limited resources. We can all come together and find the areas that are most important to us as a society and work on treating those and expand from there to make our forest more resilient which will make our communities more defensible,” Conway said

“Land Tender” distinguishes the risk of fire with shades of red. Areas can then be mapped out and projects can be organized to clean out the dense parts of the forest.

For more information on this new technology aimed to stop the threat of wildfires, click here.

