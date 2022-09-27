KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin celebrates Navy Week with a S.O.S. recipe you’ll actually want to eat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve been in the military or have any kind of military ties, you’ve probably heard the term S.O.S. While yes, it does mean ‘save our ship,’ it’s also a colorful way to describe the biscuits and gravy typically served in the mess hall. We’re all adults here so let’s just call it what it is. S.O.S. in this context means “Shit on a Shingle” and it’s not the most desired meal in the galley.

But Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is going to change your mind about S.O.S. with his delicious version of biscuits and gravy using several local products like Mama Ray’s Rub, BJ’s hot sauce and Big Horn Olive Oil.

Ingredients:

2 yellow onion (diced)

Roast garlic

1lb breakfast sausage

Biscuits (your choice)

BJ’s hot sauce

Salt and Pepper

5 garlic cloves (minced)

Fresh rosemary and thyme

Mama Rays Original Rub

1 cup heavy cream

Eggs (optional)

Directions:

Cook sausage and set aside. In hot pan, sauté onions with garlic, salt and pepper. Add cream to onions. When boiling, add sausage and seasoning. Once reduced, add herbs, stir until thick. Pour gravy over cooked biscuits. Add an egg or 2 if desired.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

