KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin celebrates Navy Week with a S.O.S. recipe you’ll actually want to eat

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve been in the military or have any kind of military ties, you’ve probably heard the term S.O.S. While yes, it does mean ‘save our ship,’ it’s also a colorful way to describe the biscuits and gravy typically served in the mess hall. We’re all adults here so let’s just call it what it is. S.O.S. in this context means “Shit on a Shingle” and it’s not the most desired meal in the galley.

But Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is going to change your mind about S.O.S. with his delicious version of biscuits and gravy using several local products like Mama Ray’s Rub, BJ’s hot sauce and Big Horn Olive Oil.

Ingredients:

  • 2 yellow onion (diced)
  • Roast garlic
  • 1lb breakfast sausage
  • Biscuits (your choice)
  • BJ’s hot sauce
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 5 garlic cloves (minced)
  • Fresh rosemary and thyme
  • Mama Rays Original Rub
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • Eggs (optional)

Directions:

  1. Cook sausage and set aside.
  2. In hot pan, sauté onions with garlic, salt and pepper.
  3. Add cream to onions.
  4. When boiling, add sausage and seasoning.
  5. Once reduced, add herbs, stir until thick.
  6. Pour gravy over cooked biscuits.
  7. Add an egg or 2 if desired.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Navy Week Interview
Morning Break welcomes Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy, Navy Band during Navy Week
Lunar Crater is located in Northern Nye County
Silver State Sights – Lunar Crater
Construction Career Day Preview
Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October
Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3
Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases