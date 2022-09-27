Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC stopped by Morning break to talk about the 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day.

More than 1,800 Northern Nevada high school students, educators and counselors are expected to attend and interact with the more than 40 industry experts about opportunities for careers in construction. From skilled labor to professional positions such as accounting, Construction Career Day is a chance for students to learn about the different careers available in the construction industry through interactive displays and information booths.

Shortages with skilled labor and the supply chain have made it difficult for the construction industry to recover since COVID-19. This is on top of an ongoing stigma about the jobs in the construction industry. Construction Career Day aims to dispel those myths and serves as an opportunity for both the industry and the students to recruit the next generation of workforce. Whether one has a high school diploma or a master’s degree, a career in construction offers a viable and lucrative career.

The event is on Friday, Oct. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

