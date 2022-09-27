Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC stopped by Morning break to talk about the 5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day.

More than 1,800 Northern Nevada high school students, educators and counselors are expected to attend and interact with the more than 40 industry experts about opportunities for careers in construction. From skilled labor to professional positions such as accounting, Construction Career Day is a chance for students to learn about the different careers available in the construction industry through interactive displays and information booths.

Shortages with skilled labor and the supply chain have made it difficult for the construction industry to recover since COVID-19. This is on top of an ongoing stigma about the jobs in the construction industry. Construction Career Day aims to dispel those myths and serves as an opportunity for both the industry and the students to recruit the next generation of workforce. Whether one has a high school diploma or a master’s degree, a career in construction offers a viable and lucrative career.

The event is on Friday, Oct. 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Navy Week Interview
Morning Break welcomes Surgeon General of the U.S. Navy, Navy Band during Navy Week
Lunar Crater is located in Northern Nye County
Silver State Sights – Lunar Crater
KOLO Cooks - SOS
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin celebrates Navy Week with a S.O.S. recipe you’ll actually want to eat
Scott's body was found inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580 Feb. 3
Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases