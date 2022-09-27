Elko Police looking for suspect(s) who shot at three local businesses

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting into at least three local businesses.

They say the crimes occurred Monday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Surveillance footage from two of the incidents show a dark colored medium to small sedan speeding past two of the businesses around the time the shots were fired.

Two of the businesses were located in the area of Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway. The third business was located near the intersection of Chris Avenue and North 5th Street.

No one was injured in any of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or the Elko PD Detective Unit at 775-777-7310.

