Elko Police looking for suspect(s) who shot at three local businesses

They say the crimes occurred Monday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Police Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting into at least three local businesses.

They say the crimes occurred Monday evening between 7:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Surveillance footage from two of the incidents show a dark colored medium to small sedan speeding past two of the businesses around the time the shots were fired.

Two of the businesses were located in the area of Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway. The third business was located near the intersection of Chris Avenue and North 5th Street.

No one was injured in any of these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or the Elko PD Detective Unit at 775-777-7310.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

File photo: Pixabay
Local nonprofit receives $130,000 to help homeless youth
IRS Logo
Waiver of late income tax fees ends this Friday
Florida prepares for Hurrican Ian.
Nevada Red Cross volunteers deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian
Lyon County logo.
Andrew Haskin appointed interim manager of Lyon County