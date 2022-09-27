Construction worker killed in traffic collision; driver arrested for suspected DUI

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal traffic collision that happened late Monday night on State Route 28.

They say Andrew Phillips drove his 2021 Subaru Forester into an active construction zone under one way traffic control.

Phillips failed to see a traffic control worker in the roadway as he approached the intersection of SR-28 at Sahara. CHP says that due to Phillips’s level of intoxication, he was unable to slow or avoid the worker standing in the roadway.

After hitting the worker, Phillips collided with a dump truck and an excavator working on the site. The worker he collided with died of their injuries at the scene.

Phillips was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into the Nevada County Sheriff’s Station in Truckee.

