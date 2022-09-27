Andrew Haskin appointed interim manager of Lyon County

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM PDT
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Board of Commissioners in Lyon County have voted to appoint Andrew Haskin as the county’s interim manager.

For the past year, Haskin has served as the Community Development Director, and spent nearly eight years with Northern Nevada Development Authority.

The motion was made by Commissioner Gray and was approved 5-0.

The commission also deliberated on the next steps to appointing a permanent manager. Ultimately, they decided to table the issue for another day.

