2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested two Reno residents on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Don White and Lameda Allen were arrested on Sept. 17 when they were stopped for traffic offenses while traveling east on I-80 near Boomtown.

A search of the vehicle found more than five pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded semi-automatic handgun. They were booked into the Washoe County Jail on several felony charges.

White has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Allen was also charged with being in possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, as well as a parole and probation violation, and multiple traffic violations.

WCSO urges anyone with information about the case to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

