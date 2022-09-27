1 killed in I-80 crash

The crash happened on Sept. 8
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.

NHP says Steffan failed to slow down and steer to the left, rotating counter-clockwise and crossing through the number two and one eastbound travel lanes and continuing in a northeasterly direction into the path of the Dodge.

The front of the Ford then struck the concrete barrier, and the front of the Dodge hit the left side of the Ford.

Steffan was taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead at 10:41 a.m.

