Washoe County 4-H Festival(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday afternoon, families gathered at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park for a 4-H festival.

“We’ve got clubs from all over Washoe County out here, showing what different clubs they have. We got a shooting sports club out here, we’ve got our herpetology club thats reptiles and amphibians, we got dairy goats, a horse, some dogs, a gardening club, we have bees; all the clubs that we have in Washoe County we try to have them represented here,” said Kelsey Conklin, Community Based Instructor with Washoe County 4-H.

The event is all about bringing awareness to the benefits of 4-H.

“Youth can grow their life skills by doing activities they enjoy so whether they’re talking to the public because they like reptiles and amphibians, or they’re learning to do their math by weighing their milk from the dairy goats. Its all those skills that youth will need as adults, they’re learning them in a way that interests them right now,” said Conklin.

To learn more about Washoe County 4-H clubs, click here.

