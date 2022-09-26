Suspects arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Auto

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are releasing details of an arrest that happened earlier this month. On September 2, 2022 at 6:24 a.m., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call in Carson City at Golf Club Drive and US-50 W beneath the underpass.

NHP says during the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the inside of the passenger side of the car was burned and there was a strong odor of gasoline. Investigators later discovered that the vehicle, an Audi SUV, had been reported stolen from the Reno area earlier in the day.

NHP says further investigation, which involved multiple agencies, produced probable cause that the registered owners of the vehicle, Dale and Stephanie Chapman, conspired with another person to facilitate the theft of the vehicle and set fire to it to defraud their insurance company.

Stephanie Chapman has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Arson Third Degree and Conspiracy Grand Larceny of an Auto. Dale Chapman has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Arson Third Degree and Conspiracy Grand Larceny of an Auto. Both suspects have been booked into the Carson City Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing and further charges and arrests are anticipated.

