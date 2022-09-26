South Lake Tahoe Police investigate shooting

South Lake Tahoe, Cal. (KOLO) - Just after 6 p.m. on September 23rd, police in South Lake Tahoe responded to reports of a shot fired inside a home, possibly hurting someone. Patrol officers arrived to the James Avenue home, finding 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz with a gunshot wound to the head. Responders attempted to treat his wounds and took Cruz to Barton Hospital, where he died.

Detectives say Cruz’s injury was self-inflicted, and the result of negligently shooting a 9mm handgun.

During a search, investigators say officers found an AR-15 and several kinds of ammunition in the bedroom of the victim’s roommate, 35-year-old Noe Corea. Authorities determined Corea is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from owning guns and ammunition. Corea was arrested and booked into El Dorado County jail, with a bail of $85,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.