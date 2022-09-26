South Lake Tahoe Police investigate shooting

Police determine deadly gunshot wound self-inflicted
Police determine deadly gunshot wound self-inflicted(KOLO)
By David Kohut
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Lake Tahoe, Cal. (KOLO) - Just after 6 p.m. on September 23rd, police in South Lake Tahoe responded to reports of a shot fired inside a home, possibly hurting someone. Patrol officers arrived to the James Avenue home, finding 37-year-old Julio Rojas Cruz with a gunshot wound to the head. Responders attempted to treat his wounds and took Cruz to Barton Hospital, where he died.

Detectives say Cruz’s injury was self-inflicted, and the result of negligently shooting a 9mm handgun.

During a search, investigators say officers found an AR-15 and several kinds of ammunition in the bedroom of the victim’s roommate, 35-year-old Noe Corea. Authorities determined Corea is a convicted felon, and is prohibited from owning guns and ammunition. Corea was arrested and booked into El Dorado County jail, with a bail of $85,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was seen on the Reno Air Races broadcast
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Farmers in our region struggle to find another USDA meat processing facility.
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

Latest News

Stephanie Chapman
Suspects arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Auto
Seniors in Service
Seniors in Service: Recruiting Foster Grandparents
Pain Awareness Month
Pain Awareness Month: Managing chronic pain
Seniors in Service
Seniors in Service