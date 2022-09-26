Seniors in Service: Recruiting Foster Grandparents

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many children in our community benefit from the Foster Grandparent Program. Foster Grandparents are people 55 and over who enjoy spending time with children. “Grandmas” and “Grandpas” volunteer time in schools mentoring and tutoring children. Foster Grandparents become a part of the culture and fabric of the classroom and school.

Volunteers who meet income guidelines will receive a stipend of $3.15 an hour while accruing sick and vacation time with paid holidays. Everyone will receive a pre-service orientation, training, and reimbursement for travel.

This program is a way for seniors to stay mentally and physically active by contributing their experience and wisdom with the youth in our community. The children also benefit greatly from time spent with the Foster Grandparents.

Visit https://seniorsinservicenevada.org/ to learn more.

