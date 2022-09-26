RPD makes hit-and-run arrest, teenager suffers life-threatening injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 on West Seventh Street and Sapphire Ridge Way, near McQueen High School. Reno Police say the teenager was crossing the street when he was struck by a car that did not stop. Officers say they located the driver of the vehicle several blocks away. They arrested Holli McCarty, 40, for Hit-and-Run causing substantial bodily injury, Failure to Render Aid, and Driving without a valid license.

The roadway was restricted while officers conducted an investigation, but is now open with no restrictions. Due to the pedestrian being a juvenile, Reno police say his information will not be released. Anyone with information is urged to call Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at (775) 334-2141.

