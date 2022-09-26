Reno Aces community relations team giving back a year-round effort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Fans come and support us. If we’re not supporting them then I don’t think we’re doing our jobs.”

A quote from Reno Aces Community Relations Manager Mary Knezovich on the origin of why does what she does.

Knezovich works for the downtown ball club, but baseball isn’t all the organization has to offer. The players and coaches hit the field 150 times each year, but when you peel back the curtain the community relations staff is also at play.

They work year round to ensure an impact is made far beyond the sport itself. Knezovich manages those community relations initiatives by setting up jersey auctions to raise money for charities, organizing donation drives, and making sure fans see the Aces footprint in our area.

“They come here, they spend their money, they spend so much time with us. What are we doing for them? I like being able to tell that story for those in Reno, and Northern Nevada. Overall, they should know we’re a part of them and we’re here for them.”

Other initiatives include ticket fundraisers to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, partnering with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to make sure kids are getting an opportunity to learn the game, and holding camps for skill development.

“Just getting kids more into baseball and growing the game. Part of what we do here is grow the game for that younger generation.”

When the season ends, stocking food banks for the colder months, and taking in toys to give families a memorable holiday becomes a top priority.

