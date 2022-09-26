Pain Awareness Month: Managing chronic pain

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year and aims to make the public aware of how prevalent general pain is and educate them on how to deal with pain.

Dr. Ali Nairizi stopped by Morning Break to talk about the devastating consequences on function, quality of life, and mental health chronic pain has on people and the options available that are not opioid related.

Visit unitedpainurgentcare.com or renotahoepain.com to learn more.

